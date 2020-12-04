Melt | Maruti Suzuki India's Shashank Srivastava

Dec 04, 2020, 05.40 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Shashank Srivastava (ED - Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India) speaks on the changing preferences of the consumer due to the pandemic, in a conversation with Anant Rangaswami. Watch on Sat (5 Dec) 1130am & Sun (6 Dec) 1030am on WION.
Read in App