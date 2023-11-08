World Cup
Israel-Palestine war: Israel enters 'heart of Gaza city'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 08, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Israel says it has entered the heart of Gaza city warning civilians to move south. Israel also opened a temporary evacuation corridor for Gazans even as it denied calls for a ceasefire again.
