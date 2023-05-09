Israel FM in New Delhi | In 2017, Narendra Modi became first sitting Indian PM to visit Tel Aviv

The Israeli foreign minister is on a 3-day India visit. Eli Cohen will meet his Indian counterpart Jaishankar at around noon today. Apart from the capital New Delhi, the Israeli foreign minister will be visiting the Indian cities of Agra and Mumbai. Eli Cohen's trip comes after India visits by Israel's Knesset speaker & economy minister. Recently, Israel's India envoy said the cooperation between the two nations is based on deep trust. He added prime minister Netanyahu is expected to visit India later this year. India and Israel established full diplomatic relations in 1992. Since then, the bilateral relationship between the two countries has blossomed at the economic, agricultural and political levels. Narendra Modi became the first sitting Indian prime minister to visit Israel on July 4, 2017. Bilateral consultation mechanisms exist in multiple sectors of collaboration, including Defence and counter-terror.