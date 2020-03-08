International Women's Day 2020: Pulwama Terror Attack martyr's wife to don Indian Army uniform to fulfil husband's dreams

International Women's Day Special: Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal was shattered when she came to know that her husband Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred during an operation against the terrorists that took place following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, Nitika has summed up the courage and has decided to follow the footsteps of her late husband. Dhoundiyal is all set to join the Indian Army. She has cleared Services Selection Board (SSB) exam necessary to join the Army. She has also got a call letter from Officers Training Academy or OTA, Chennai for joining as an officer in the technical wing of Indian Army. On the occasion of International Women's Day, she fits as the perfect example for hashtag 'She Inspires Us' which PM Narendra Modi tweeted.