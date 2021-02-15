Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak, reports fresh cases since 2016

Feb 15, 2021, 09.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, as tests came back positive for the virus after at least three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the world`s worst outbreak in 2013-2016.
