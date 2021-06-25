Gravitas: Why 5 Presidential hopefuls are in jail in Nicaragua

Jun 25, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In Nicaragua, 5 Presidential hopefuls are now in jail. A total of 15 opposition leaders have been detained by now. Palki Sharma tells you how Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is cracking down on dissent in a desperate bid to stay in power.
