Gravitas | Wagner Chief Prigozhin is Dead: Why Putin took two months to strike

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Anyone who crosses Putin either dies or disappears, or is jailed. The Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has died in a plane crash. This comes 2 months after Wagner led an unsuccessful mutiny against Putin's aide. Why did Putin wait so long to strike?

