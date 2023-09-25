Gravitas: US' largest Hindu Temple to be formally inaugurated on October 8

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The US' largest 183-acre Hindu temple will be formally inaugurated on October 8. The temple has been constructed according to ancient Indian culture and sentiments. The Hindu temple houses over 10,000 statues and carvings. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

