Gravitas: Iranian women take off hijab to protest moral police

Published: Sep 20, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iranian women took off their hijab to protest against the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was arrested in Tehran for not wearing the headscarf properly. Priyanka Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App