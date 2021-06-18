Gravitas | Geneva: American and Russian media at daggers drawn

Jun 18, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
While Biden and Putin may have achieved a thaw, the Russian and American press are still at daggers drawn. The media scuffled in front of the Presidents in Geneva; they turned the press conference into a harangue. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
