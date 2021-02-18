Gravitas: America's Nuclear Hypocrisy continues

Feb 18, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
America is building a $100 billion nuclear weapon. It will be 20 times worse than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. From Obama to Trump to Biden, WION's Palki Sharma tells you how America's nuclear hypocrisy continues.
