Gravitas: 40-year-old debt held back release of British detainees?

Mar 17, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iran has released 2 British nationals. This comes after London "settled a long-overdue debt" of over $500 million to Tehran. Did a 40-year-old claim hold back the release of two British detainees? Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App