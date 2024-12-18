Ecuador announced Tuesday that it had converted part of its $1.5 billion of external debt into protection for the Amazon rainforest. Watch this report for more details!
Ecuador Secures $1.5 Bn Debt Swap To Fund Amazon Conservation
