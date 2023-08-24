Chandrayaan-3: Rover descended from lander & 'took a walk' on the moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
India has created history as the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed safely on the south pole of the moon. Now India's President Droupadi Murmu has announced that the Pragyan Rover has been deployed on the lunar surface.

