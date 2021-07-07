LIVE TV
Andy Jassy officially takes over from Jeff Bezos
Jul 07, 2021, 02:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The world's richest man and Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer. The company has now a new CEO Andy Jassy who himself found it and previously served as CEO of Amazon web services.
