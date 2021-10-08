Afghanistan: Blast in Shi'ite mosque in the city of Kunduz, over 50 killed

Oct 08, 2021, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shi'ite mosque in the city of Kunduz left more than 50 people dead. This was a gruesome attack in Afghanistan since US troops left the country.
Read in App