/Woman accidentally shoots another woman with air rifle at Netherlands fair | VIDEO

A shooting gallery accident at a fairground in the Netherlands turned into a disaster for a female employee as it led to her being permanently blind in one eye. In an undated video that is now viral on social media, a women customer is seen at a carnival shooting stall, known locally as a schietkraam in Netherlands. She is seen posing and pulling the trigger towards the balloons. Just the next moment, she is seen pointing towards a female employee at the counter and shooting her instead of shooting the target. As the shot was fired, the worker raised her head into the line of fire and was struck in the eye by a lead pellet. The incident reportedly took place around November 9–10, 2026, at a fair in Netherlands.

The woman collapsed behind the counter following the impact. Reports circulating online say the injury resulted in permanent loss of vision in one eye. Footage of the incident has triggered criticism on social media, with viewers questioning why the customer fired despite the safety warning and why people nearby did not immediately rush to help the injured employee. The incident has also raised concerns over safety protocols at shooting galleries and the need to ensure that firing ranges remain clear before customers are allowed to shoot. Further details about the victim's condition and whether authorities have initiated an investigation were not immediately available.