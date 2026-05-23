/Why did Google search reply like ChatGPT when users typed ‘Disregard’ on May 22? Here’s what we know

Google users searching for the word “disregard” on May 22 were met with an unusual response instead of the expected dictionary definition and list of search links, as the company’s AI-powered search feature appeared to malfunction. Rather than displaying the meaning of the word alongside the traditional search results, Google’s browser reportedly responded as though users were interacting with an AI chatbot. The message shown to many users read: “Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question.”

The unexpected result quickly gained traction online, with users flocking to test the glitch for themselves and share screenshots across social media platforms. The incident came amid Google’s broader rollout of a revamped Search experience that increasingly prioritises AI-generated summaries over conventional search links.

The glitch also prompted criticism and mockery online. Merriam-Webster, the American dictionary publisher, poked fun at the issue by posting on X: “disregard | verb | to pay no attention to : treat as unworthy of regard or notice,” alongside a screenshot of Google’s AI Overview response.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Google did not issue a public statement on the issue. However, by the time of writing, searches for the word had reportedly returned to normal, showing only the standard definition. The AI Overview feature for the term also appeared to have been temporarily paused. Social media users continued to react to the episode with humour and criticism. One user wrote, “By removing the word disregard, they have become truly regarded.” Another commented, “The AI really disregarded the definition of disregard lmao.”