Watch | UAE astronaut's video of making honey sandwich in space leaves netizens mesmerised

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who has been sent to the International Space Station on a six-month space mission, shared a fascinating video on X (previously known as Twitter) which demonstrated how he ate honey and bread for a quick snack.

In the viral video, Neyadi is showing how honey changes in space which has left many science lovers mesmerised. From a bottle of Emirati honey, he first squeezed a huge dollop of honey on a piece of bread. The honey is seen forming a ball after attaching itself to the slice of bread.

The scientist then leaves his snack floating in zero gravity and slowly gets hold of the floating bread and jiggles the honey on it. He then holds the bread and enjoys his honey sandwich.

In the video, he also speaks about the benefits of eating honey and adds that it is good for the health of astronauts.

The astronaut captioned the post as, ''Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts.''

Netizens amazed by science of space

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, ''It is amazing how it takes the shape of a ball while there is no gravity.'' Another said, ''What I'm seeing is that in space I can just leave my stuff anywhere and it's cool.''

A third person said, ''Eating in space would take me forever…I would just be playing with my food.''

Another user said, ''The movement of things in space is influenced by gravity and the tendril-like behavior makes it look like it's alive. So amazing.'' ''Woah! That's fascinating,'' stated a fifth.

Days before, another clip of the astronaut surfaced wherein he was seen talking with his son via video conference. The astronaut's son Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi asked him what he liked best about planet Earth. ''You are the thing that I love most about Earth,'' said Al Neyadi, while talking about his son.

The Emirati astronaut has been posting mesmerising pictures of Earth from space, which often went viral.

