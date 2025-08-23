WATCH | Rohit Sharma gets stuck in Mumbai traffic in his Lamborghini. What happens next will SHOCK you

For a man known to dominate bowlers with ease, Mumbai’s traffic turned out to be a far trickier opponent for Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was spotted driving his bright red Lamborghini Urus SE through the city’s packed streets on Saturday (August 23), only to end up at a complete standstill like thousands of other commuters. It was an unusual sight—one of the world’s finest cricketers behind the wheel of one of the world’s fastest SUVs, going nowhere on the city’s jammed roads.

When fans noticed him waiting patiently at the signal, Rohit acknowledged them with a smile and and a cheerful thumbs-up. A small gesture, but one that instantly won hearts. The video went viral quickly on social media platforms. A user took it to X and wrote, “Rohit Sharma got stuck in Mumbai traffic in his new Lamborghini, but he still didn’t forget to wave to his fans while heading home after finishing training. The man with golden heart @ImRo45.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier this month, India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma welcomed a new set of wheels into his garage — a red Lamborghini Urus. The car was delivered to him in Mumbai recently, shortly after he gave away his previous Urus as part of a fan contest. What instantly caught attention, though, was the car’s registration number — 3015. Fans were quick to crack the code, realising the digits carry a personal touch. The “30” signifies December 30, the birthday of Rohit’s daughter Samaira, while “15” stands for November 15, the birthday of his son Ahaan. Put together, the digits also add up to 45, the jersey number the ‘Hitman’ proudly dons for India.

Interestingly, Rohit’s previous Lamborghini had the number 264, a tribute to his record-breaking highest individual ODI score. With the new number plate, the India captain has now mixed both his cricketing milestones and his family’s special dates into his automotive choices.