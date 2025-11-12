/WATCH: Man booked for bathing in moving Indian train to 'gain popularity' on internet

A strange incident on an Indian train has gone viral, leaving passengers and authorities shocked. A video showing a man bathing inside a moving train has spread widely on social media, prompting the North Central Railway to take immediate action. The video, filmed near Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station, shows a man standing in the aisle of a train coach with a bucket and mug, taking a full bath while the train was in motion. Passengers can be seen watching and recording the bizarre act as he casually pours water over himself and uses soap, completely unbothered by the attention.



After the video gained traction online, railway officials confirmed that the man admitted to doing it to gain attention and create a social media reel. The North Central Railway issued an official statement condemning the act and clarifying that legal action has been initiated against him by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

In their statement, the Railways said, “The identity of the individual who made a video of bathing inside a train at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station has been ascertained. He admitted that the act was done to gain popularity by creating a reel. Legal action is being taken against the individual by the RPF. North Central Railway requests all passengers not to engage in any such act that is inappropriate and inconvenient for others.”



Officials further urged travellers to avoid using trains for stunts or social media videos that disturb fellow passengers or damage public property. The Indian Railways has been trying to clamp down on attention-seeking videos shot in inappropriate or risky public settings.



The video, while attracting millions of views, has also drawn criticism from users who called it ‘disrespectful and irresponsible.’ Many demanded strict action to prevent such incidents from becoming a trend.