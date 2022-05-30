Watch: Dog follows road safety guidelines in travelling 2 km to deliver lunch box to owner, wins hearts

An adorable video of a dog has surfaced on social media. It is quite unique as in it, the dog can be witnessed delivering a lunch box to his owner at the office. The dog, which is of German Shepherd breed, seems to be travelling for over two km every day, as per the video. The clip is sure to bring a smile on the face of the viewer. It was shared on Instagram around a week ago by a content creator with over 46,000 followers. Till now, the video has got over 10,28,541 likes. It seems to be a simple way to lift the spirits and brighten the day.

In it, the dog can be seen walking on the side of a road. The animal is carrying a lunch box, which is dangling from his mouth. It looks like he is making every attempt to stop it from falling and is on his way to the owner’s office.

The dog's name is Sheru, according to the text in the video. The dog seems to have been also adhering to road safety guidelines. The animal stops on the side of the road and let any vehicle pass by whenever one is about to. The caption of the picture also describes the emotion well by saying, "Isn't this super cute?"

The clip has got numerous responses too. “This is so cute and adorable. He knows road safety too. God bless. There is so much to learn from them,” a user wrote.

