US: 2,400 flights cancelled, 5800 delayed after massive storm hits Midwest, South

A staggering 2,400 flights were cancelled in the US on Friday (Jan 12) after a powerful winter storm hit the country’s Midwest and South. Additionally, at least 5,800 flights were also delayed. The massive disruption left thousands of passengers stranded in US airports. The storm affected flight operations, as well as other businesses, in at least 12 US states. Earlier, the US authorities had warned of clouds, snow and windforce that might delay flight operations at some airports.

CNN reported that almost 40 per cent of inbound flights were cancelled at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, while 60 per cent of those were cancelled at Chicago Midway International Airport.

According to observers, the grounding of the 737 Max 9 planes due to certain safety issues has further stressed flight operations. The USA’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing are still trying to settle on an inspection protocol that would allow those planes to resume flying.

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, Southwest Airlines cancelled nearly 400 of its flights on Friday, even though it doesn’t operate any 737 Max 9 planes. It implies that most of the cancellations came due to the storm.

Furthermore, the electricity supply in the region has been impacted by the situation. Power outages were reported due to severe thunderstorms in the South, blizzard conditions in the Midwest, and strong wind gusts affecting over 150 million Americans under wind alerts on Friday.

As of Friday morning, around 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Great Lakes and South, with the majority of outages in Illinois. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport experienced winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

Severe thunderstorms in the South generated wind gusts reaching 74 mph in Arkansas. The storm's powerful winds caused significant damage to an iconic state landmark in Maine, with only one wall of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park bell house, dating back to 1897, still standing after being struck by 79 mph winds on Wednesday.

Maine officials, including Bristol Parks and Recreation Department director Shelley Gallagher, expressed concern about the remaining structure's vulnerability to another powerful storm. Steps have been taken to reinforce the building, but there is apprehension that it may not be sufficient to prevent further harm.