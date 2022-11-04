UK: Royal Mail releases Christmas stamps featuring Queen's silhouette for the last time 

The Royal Mail recently unveiled a Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen's silhouette.

The collection was made in collaboration with Kent-based artist Katie Ponder.

The director of the Royal Mail, David Gold said that the 'charming style' will strike the appropriate tone for the holiday season.

The six Art Deco-inspired stamps illustrate scenes from the Nativity including the journey of Bethlehem, BBC reported.

This will be the last time her late Majesty's silhouette will be featured on a festive stamp.

Customers will be able to scan each stamp in the Christmas 2022 collection to watch a video of the famous cartoon of Shaun the Sheep.

In 1910, George V-the Queen's grandfather- became the society's patron. In November 2019, soon before the pandemic began, the Queen visited the building for the last time. The society's president Peter Cockburn said that "She was wonderful."

the queen always made sure that the country celebrates Christmas with full joy.

The authorities have asked people to send in their Christmas posts early to make sure that the posts are delivered on time.

First-class mail must be sent by December 21 and second-class mail must be sent by December 19 to make sure that they arrive on their scheduled time.

(With inputs from agencies)

