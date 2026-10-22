/Trump wants Pulitzer for writing after Nobel Peace Prize dream goes in vain | WATCH

US President Donald Trump has now said that he should have received the Pulitzer Prize, after shifting gears from his obsession for the Nobel Peace Prize. While addressing a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday (Oct 21), Trump ranted that he had been denied both awards and insisted he deserved recognition for his writing as well.

Speaking at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, where he campaigning for the US Midterms, Trump took aim at the journalists who won Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the Russia investigation, claiming their reporting was inaccurate. “I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing, too,” Trump told the crowd. “The people that got it shouldn't have gotten it, you know? They got a Pulitzer Prize for their accurate and wonderful writing on the subject of Russia, Russia, Russia. But they had it wrong. They all had it wrong,” he added.

Trump's rant about the awards came while speaking about Stephen Hubbard, the recently released retired American teacher who had been held captive in Russia since 2022. Trump's mention of Russia also likely stemmed from his ongoing lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board. In 2022, the board defended its decision to award the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It's unclear what writing Trump was referring to when he said that he deserves a Pulitzer.While Trump has published several books, many were co-written with professional authors. Trump's breakthrough book, "The Art of the Deal," was released in 1987 but later the co-author Tony Schwartz claimed that he wrote the vast majority of the manuscript with little input from Trump.