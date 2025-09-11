The FBI released photos of the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. As per the previous description, the person was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black cap, black glasses, and blue jeans.
The FBI released photos of the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. As per the previous description, the person was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black cap, black glasses, and blue jeans. “We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI wrote on X.
The FBI has announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting yesterday of Charlie Kirk. The agency announced the reward amount shortly after sharing the picture of the shooter.