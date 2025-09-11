Google Preferred
FBI releases photos of suspect who shot Charlie Kirk, offers $100,000 reward for any lead

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 21:35 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 22:33 IST
FBI releases photos of Charlie Kirk's shooter Photograph: (X/FBI)

Story highlights

Story highlights

The FBI released photos of the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. As per the previous description, the person was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black cap, black glasses, and blue jeans. “We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI wrote on X.

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting yesterday of Charlie Kirk. The agency announced the reward amount shortly after sharing the picture of the shooter.

