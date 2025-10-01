/Teacher feeds sick kitten to snake in classroom as horrified students watch

A teacher in Texas fed live kittens to the class snake as horrified students watched. Parents of one of the students filed a complaint with The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), telling them how she brought four sick kittens to the class and fed one of them to the snake in front of the kids. The teacher is also accused of further stressing out the kids by telling them, "You can’t save them all". This happened after a student requested to take the remaining cats home as the scene left the child scarred. All the kittens later died. She also reportedly told the students that she feeds kittens to snakes at her home. PETA reached out to the school and told the authorities about the teacher. She has apologised for her actions. The group also asked the school to ban the use of live animals in schools. PETA Vice President Rachelle Owen said that according to the complaint filed by the parents of a student, "an educator who should be teaching her students empathy and respect for others is instead tearing newborn kittens from their mother and subjecting them to a painful, terrifying death in front of shocked and traumatised teenagers."