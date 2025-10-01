/Teacher feeds sick kitten to snake in classroom as horrified students watch

The troubling incident happened in Alvord, Texas, where a high school teacher brought four sick kittens to the classroom and fed one of them to a snake. A student took the rest of them home where they all later died.
A teacher in Texas fed live kittens to the class snake as horrified students watched. Parents of one of the students filed a complaint with The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), telling them how she brought four sick kittens to the class and fed one of them to the snake in front of the kids. The teacher is also accused of further stressing out the kids by telling them, "You can’t save them all". This happened after a student requested to take the remaining cats home as the scene left the child scarred. All the kittens later died. She also reportedly told the students that she feeds kittens to snakes at her home. PETA reached out to the school and told the authorities about the teacher. She has apologised for her actions. The group also asked the school to ban the use of live animals in schools. PETA Vice President Rachelle Owen said that according to the complaint filed by the parents of a student, "an educator who should be teaching her students empathy and respect for others is instead tearing newborn kittens from their mother and subjecting them to a painful, terrifying death in front of shocked and traumatised teenagers."
He added that a person who displays such "cruel and disturbing behaviour shouldn’t be around children or animals." Alvord Superintendent Randy Brown confirmed that a teacher fed a live kitten to a snake. The incident was investigated by the Alvord ISD Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff's Office Animal Control following the complaint. Brown stated that no charges were filed, and the district administration will determine the next steps. He added that the teacher, "an experienced educator and animal lover, has apologised to the students for her actions and voluntarily removed all snakes from her classroom."
Meanwhile, the parent whose child took the kittens home told Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she learned about the troubling incident on September 3 when her daughter texted her if she could take the kittens home. When asked about the reason, she told them they watched "a snake eat the kitten". Following the complaint, the teacher smirked at her class and said, "Thanks to whoever turned me in", the parent said.