/Wines to treat anxiety and stress in your pet dogs and cats are a reality now. Are you 'hicc'up for it?

A company in New Zealand has unveiled a range of wines to soothe the nerves of your pet dogs and cats. Muttley's Estate, a company based in Aotearoa, has come out with pet-friendly wines to relax your furry friend. It promises to give them a buzz without actually feeding them alcohol. The range of wines, which includes Chapawgne, Purrno Noir, and Sauvignon Bark, contains catnip. The makers say that the herb is effective in relaxing cats as well as dogs. It adds that the wine can be especially useful for animals suffering from anxiety or stress. "Just like in cats, some dogs may experience a calming effect when exposed to catnip," the company website states. "This can be useful in situations where a dog is experiencing anxiety or stress, such as during thunderstorms or fireworks."

However, these wines are not pocket-friendly, costing $12.99 NZD (Rs 700) for 150ml. So, everyone might not want to treat their pet cats and dogs to these wines. The company explains that it grows its own catnip and then combines it with water and preservatives. "Crafted from the finest catnip harvested under the New Zealand sun, our catnip wine is a sensory masterpiece designed to enchant and captivate," the website states. Also Read: Explosion in rat numbers across the world confused experts. Turns out, the culprit is...

Health benefits of wines for dogs and cats

