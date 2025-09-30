Hotels are getting people jailed for stealing towels, slapping fines of Rs 15 lakh | Details

Stealing towels from hotels can now land you in jail. A hotel in Nairobi got a guest sentenced for two years because they stole two towels. Meanwhile, hotels in Europe are fining people as much as US$17,600, or Rs 15 lakh.
Stealing stuff from hotels is now costing guests immensely. According to a report in View from the Wing, people who steal towels from a hotel in Europe are being reported to the government and fined up to 15,000 euros ( approximately US$17,600, or Rs 15 lakh). Hotels are embedding RFID chips in their towels that aren't visible. However, it is not a new trend. But now, they are warning guests against taking the towels, or face prosecution, including jail time. A guest shared a photo of the notice in a hotel room, which stated, "We inform you that all of our towels are equipped with an invisible localizable chip from the RFID system. The towels cannot be carried out of your room." It further warns that in case the towels are removed from the room, "the company reserves the right to denounce you to the relevant agency with fines from €300.00 to €15,000.00 attentively. THE DIRECTION."
Notably, the report states that these RFID tags in towels have considerably reduced towel theft in one of the hotels. The number of towel thefts has decreased from 4,000 to 750, helping it save $16,000 per month. If the theft can be reduced across the industry, it would lead to an enormous amount of money being saved. The report further states that monetary fines are not the only punishment such guests face. The Nairobi Hilton got a guest jailed for two years because they stole two towels.
Towels are not the only items people allegedly steal from hotel rooms. Someone once reportedly took a grand piano from a Sheraton lobby. Others tried taking televisions from the room. Meanwhile, bathrobes, dishes, coffee machines, pillows, batteries, wine glasses, cutlery, and remote controls remain popular items among people who steal stuff from hotel rooms.