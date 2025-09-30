Hotels are getting people jailed for stealing towels, slapping fines of Rs 15 lakh | Details

Stealing stuff from hotels is now costing guests immensely. According to a report in View from the Wing, people who steal towels from a hotel in Europe are being reported to the government and fined up to 15,000 euros ( approximately US$17,600, or Rs 15 lakh). Hotels are embedding RFID chips in their towels that aren't visible. However, it is not a new trend. But now, they are warning guests against taking the towels, or face prosecution, including jail time. A guest shared a photo of the notice in a hotel room, which stated, "We inform you that all of our towels are equipped with an invisible localizable chip from the RFID system. The towels cannot be carried out of your room." It further warns that in case the towels are removed from the room, "the company reserves the right to denounce you to the relevant agency with fines from €300.00 to €15,000.00 attentively. THE DIRECTION."