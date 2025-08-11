/The mysterious Taimara Valley where time skips ahead by two years, or so some say

The Taimara Valley in Jharkhand is the land where time fast forwards by as much as two years. People who have crossed the region between Rampur and Taimara Valley say that the time on their mobile phones automatically shifted forward. The new time is believed to be more than two years ahead of the current time. This region is 30 kilometres from Ranchi and falls on the Ranchi-Jamshedpur Highway, NH-33. Reports suggest that the lights flicker here, and mobile applications stop working altogether. What leads to the time moving forward by two years in Taimara? While people who live in the area are accustomed to the spooky shift, it is a scary occurrence for first-time visitors. However, scientists say there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for it, and it is linked to Taimara Valley's location. Also Read: Sexual escapade on a cliff kills Brazilian couple as their car rolls down 1,300 feet

Messages of time change in Taimara Valley

Several people who have crossed the Taimara Valley say that they get messages about the time change on their phones. The year also changes by itself, moving ahead by one to two years. This spooky phenomenon happens because Taimara is believed to be intersected by the Tropic of Cancer. Some experts say that this has caused the magnetic and radiation field in the region to become extremely strong, causing the phones and other electronic devices to behave erratically. Another cause cited for the powerful magnetic field in Taimara Valley is the presence of a kind of granite stone, which is believed to have magnetic properties. Dr Bacha Ram Jha, Head of the Geology Department of Ranchi University, told News 18 that clocks can change times because of magnetic fields; however, it cannot be said with certainty that this is what is happening in Taimara. Also Read: Another Y2K? On 19 Jan, 2038, we'll return 137 years back in time if...

Ghost of a woman in Taimara Valley