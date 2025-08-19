Two food content creators escaped alive after a car crashed into the window of a restaurant where they were dining in the United States. A video shows them filming themselves picking up a slider and taking a bite, when suddenly, out of nowhere, a car rams into the eatery, missing them by a nick. The YouTubers can be seen visibly scared following the shocking incident. Patrick Blackwood and Nina Santiago run the YouTube channel Unrated Ex Files. The duo were at a restaurant in Houston to savour some food for their channel. They can be seen sitting at a window-side booth with their camera set-up right in front of them. The two have a variety of foods on their table. As they pick up a slider each and dig into it, a SUV rams into the window next to them, bulldozing their table and throwing them off their seats. The window curves inside and hits Blackwood in the face. Also Read: Plane crashes into parked aircraft in US airport, sparks massive fire

Watch the video here

The food vloggers sustained injuries

Meanwhile, the restaurant staff at the back is shocked by the crash and immediately runs towards the duo to help them. Both of them sustained a few injuries and were admitted to the hospital to keep a check on their health. Both of them got a few stitches. Since Blackwood was sitting right next to the window, he received more injuries. The right side of this face had a gash from the window glass, and more wounds on other parts of his body. They uploaded a video of the incident on their YouTube channel and followed it up with their time at the hospital. Also Read: 100-foot tsunami silently strikes Alaska fjord after rock as big as 40,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools crashes into sea

YouTubers uploaded the video on their channel, say, “tomorrow is not promised”