/'Stop throwing dildos on the court': Sex toy flung during WNBA game for third time in a week

A WNBA game was halted when someone threw a sex toy on the court, in the third such incident in a week. The incident happened on August 5 when the Indiana Fever were playing against the Los Angeles Sparks. The video of the on-court action was shared on X and shows that the game had to be halted to remove the object. "Oh, look out. Something just came onto the floor. An object just flew in as the free throw is being made. It looked like that hit a player, too," a commentator said after the sex toy came flying onto the court and hit Fever player Sophie Cunningham. The first time someone flung a sex toy during a WNBA game was during the tie between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream on July 29. The video shared on X shows a "green thing" bouncing off the court and falling towards the sideline. Sports announcer Morgan Ragan was heard saying in the replay video, "Something flies on the court actually from the crowd. And you can see the object..."

Dildo act during WNBA game angered commentator Ragan

No one knew initially what the object was. A timeout was called as the object kept lying on the court. Nobody approached to remove it, either deeming that it could be dangerous. "We're not exactly sure where it came from," Ragan can be heard saying in the video. He got pretty angry at the action carried out by an unknown person in the hall. "No room for any of that type of activity. And no one's picked the object up yet, you guys," he said. Later, the cameras zoomed into the object, revealing that it was a sex toy. Ragan gasped, "Oh my gosh, okay. Okay, inappropriate," and asked for the person who flung it to be thrown out.