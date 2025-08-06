/Man offers to buy junkyard for $3mn to recover $923 million Bitcoin his girlfriend threw out 12 years ago

A man who has been fighting since 2013 to excavate a landfill where a hard drive with Bitcoin worth $923 million today landed after a grave error has come up with a new plan to gain access to it. James Howells has been trying to recover 8,000 Bitcoin for 12 years that were accidentally thrown away by his girlfriend. He told Decrypt that he had done everything to get into the landfill in Newport, Wales, and dig up his Bitcoin-filled hard disk. However, all his efforts have failed, but he refuses to give up. Despite not having his Bitcoin, Howells is launching a Bitcoin L2 “backed” by the lost funds. He says a court had recognised that he is the legal owner of the cryptocurrency in the landfill, and so he can float the new network called Ceiniog. Howells thinks that Ceiniog’s market capitalisation will rise to $923 million based on the Bitcoin he theoretically owns. The value means it would become the 81st-largest cryptocurrency. Howells is on paper only $77 million away from becoming a billionaire. His new plan comes after 12 years of effort to get into the landfill for a search that failed. Also Read: Bitcoin shark left BTC worth $7,800 in his wallet for 14 years. He just realised he is now a billionaire