A person who once bought 10,000 Bitcoins left it in his wallet for 14 years. At that time, the investment was worth around $7,800. Today, it is worth $1.1 billion. Who this lucky person is is not known, and there is no way to learn about their identity. But the news has shocked everyone in the crypto world. The Bitcoin whale is believed to have been close to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. If not him, then with people who were close to Nakamoto. Bitcoin whale is a term used for people who own more than 10,000 BTC. In this case, the person bought exactly 10,000 BTC 14 years ago, and this has triggered a strange theory.

Bitcoin price soaring, at a record-high

Bitcoin has been rising in the charts over the past few months. It soared in 2024 and touched an all-time high of $116,046.44 on 10 July. BTC was worth $62,000 in July 2024. Its value continues to skyrocket, and is way, way higher than what it was at the time of launch. Most people who bought Bitcoin at the time paid meagre amounts for it. Those who retained them are millionaires and billionaires today. However, the unlucky ones who did not hold on to them have lost big. But not this Bitcoin shark who is now a billionaire after spending only thousands of dollars. Also Read: Bitcoin hits fresh all-time high, surges above 116,000 mark

Theory for why BTC was sold after 14 years