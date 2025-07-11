Bitcoin just made a person rich. He held on to it for 14 years, and suddenly decided to move it. It is now worth over a billion dollars. Why would he do this? Some people think his BTC wallet could have been hacked.
A person who once bought 10,000 Bitcoins left it in his wallet for 14 years. At that time, the investment was worth around $7,800. Today, it is worth $1.1 billion. Who this lucky person is is not known, and there is no way to learn about their identity. But the news has shocked everyone in the crypto world. The Bitcoin whale is believed to have been close to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. If not him, then with people who were close to Nakamoto. Bitcoin whale is a term used for people who own more than 10,000 BTC. In this case, the person bought exactly 10,000 BTC 14 years ago, and this has triggered a strange theory.
Bitcoin has been rising in the charts over the past few months. It soared in 2024 and touched an all-time high of $116,046.44 on 10 July. BTC was worth $62,000 in July 2024. Its value continues to skyrocket, and is way, way higher than what it was at the time of launch. Most people who bought Bitcoin at the time paid meagre amounts for it. Those who retained them are millionaires and billionaires today. However, the unlucky ones who did not hold on to them have lost big. But not this Bitcoin shark who is now a billionaire after spending only thousands of dollars.
Reports suggest that this person was likely involved in the earliest operations of Bitcoin. This is because the transaction was sent to a ‘legacy’ Bitcoin address, or one of the very first ones made. Most of the long-term crypto holders have never sold their BTC, which looks like a well-thought-out plan that all of them follow. This is supported by the fact that over 70 per cent of these wallets have been dormant for a decade or more. So if none of them want to sell their BTC and are planning on keeping them forever, why did this particular person move it all of a sudden? Some people have proposed the theory that he was likely hacked. Again, there is no way to know for sure what exactly happened.