/Grok goes 'Spicy' with latest feature that lets users create erotic NSFW photos and videos

Grok will now let users generate explicit images and videos with the latest app, which features a "Spicy" mode. Grok Imagine will let users create not safe for work (NSFW) content. This comes as regulations tighten around AI and online nudity, with companies being asked to put proper restrictions in place. However, Elon Musk is looking the other way and letting users create AI avatars that will bare all with a prompt. Those willing to pay a little extra can convert these avatars into short video clips. The Imagine feature is currently available on mobile. It provides a "Spicy" option, which users can choose to turn their AI photos into sexy characters. With a SuperGrok or X Premium+ subscription, these photos can be compiled and turned into a 15-second video, according to TechCrunch. Grok Imagine also lets users add suitable background music to the videos. Grok Imagine promises partial female nudity, although the more "adult" prompts generate blurred-out images because of moderation. Also Read: AI companion or masturbatory aid? Elon Musk unveils Grok's lingerie-clad waifu 'Ani' that can strip, flirt and...

Grok Imagine created nude AI avatars

Grok Imagine can be used by anyone with an annual $300 SuperGrok plan or the $84 annual Premium+ subscription on social media platform X. The photo styles offered by Imagine include photorealism, animation or anime. Once these photos are created, the users can choose the "Make Video" option, and select from four video styles from the drop-down - Custom, Fun, Normal, and Spicy. The last one gives you NSFW content after asking the user for their age. However, according to PCmag, there is no age verification process in place. The video can be marked as a favourite, downloaded or shared. Last week, NBC News reported that xAI employee Mati Roy posted on X, “Grok Imagine videos have a spicy mode that can do nudity." Roy also added a comment, stating that Grok Imagine would be able to generate photorealistic videos of people. However, both of them were later deleted. Also Read: 'Eliminate the threat through camps and worse': Grok invokes Hitler, seemingly calls for another Holocaust

xAI offers Anime girl who flirts with users

Earlier this year, the bipartisan Take It Down Act was signed into law, which aims to criminalise sexually explicit deepfakes. Social media apps and platforms that assist in generating AI-generated deepfake porn would also be held responsible. How Musk plans to get away with Grok Imagine remains to be seen. Last month, xAI unveiled an anime girl called Ani, an inbuilt "AI companion" that could flirt with users. Grok has also been pushing anti-semitism, Hitler and the genocide carried out by the German dictator.