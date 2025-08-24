Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Shocking VIDEO: Speeding car mows down traffic cop on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Shocking VIDEO: Speeding car mows down traffic cop on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 11:51 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 11:53 IST
Shocking VIDEO: Speeding car mows down traffic cop on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Visuals of the incident from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Photograph: (X/@motordave2)

Story highlights

Following the incident, two accused have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Vijayanagar police station in the aforementioned case, seizing the car involved in the accident. 

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised

In a tragic accident, an on-duty traffic policeman was severely injured after he was struck by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday evening. The accident, captured on surveillance camera, shows that the cop flung several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road. Following the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition is still found to be critical.

The viral CCTV footage shows the on-duty traffic policeman standing near the divider. As soon as he noticed a speeding car heading towards him, he tries to move aside, but before then the speeding car rams into him, flinging him several feet into the air before he crashed onto the road. Even after hitting the cop, the car does not stop and flees the scene. Meanwhile, after the accident, another policeman is seen rushing towards the injured cop.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: At least 79 Afghan deportees from Iran killed in deadly accident after bus blasts into flames

In response, police arrested two accused, and an FIR has been registered at Vijayanagar police station in the aforementioned case, seizing the car involved in the accident. Further legal proceedings upon the incident are underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad said in a post on X.

Netizens respond to CCTV footage

After the CCTV visuals went viral over social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it sparked outrage among the public, with citizens demanding strict action against the accused. One of the users said, "That driver shud b hanged in public without a court trial."

The next insisted, "I hope court should give him death sentence, now appeal for these type of people."

"It looks like intentionally done," another netizens responds.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics