/Green Dildo Meme Coin wanted to go viral. So makers started throwing sex toys at WNBA games

This week, at least six WNBA games have been interrupted by neon green sex toys being thrown on the court. A cryptocurrency group has claimed responsibility for the strange act and plans on continuing to fling more of them in the coming games. USA Today reported that the group is carrying out the gross act to promote a new meme coin called Green Dildo Coin (DILDO). A spokesperson for the group with the name @Daldo_Raine on social media, told the publication that the dildo prank at six different WNBA games since July 29 won't stop for now. The first incident happened on July 29 during the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Since then, four more of the green sex toys have successfully made it to the court. On Tuesday, a person tried to throw a green dildo at the Liberty game at Barclays Center, but it fell short. Kaden Lopez, 18, was reportedly arrested for throwing a sex toy at Tuesday’s Mercury-Sun game, where he was with his nine-year-old niece. A man named Delbert Carver was taken into custody for flinging it for the very first time during the Valkyries-Dream game in Atlanta. The 23-year-old has been charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass.

USA Today reported that the "lighthearted" meme coin was launched on July 28, a day before the first green sex toy was thrown on the court. The group aims to counter the "toxic environment" in the crypto world with the meme coin. According to text messages obtained by USA Today, the group coordinated plans to enter WNBA arenas with green sex toys to promote the DILDO coin. The spokesperson told the publication that they do not intend to harm anyone, but are simply trying to cause a disruption, which it says is common in sports. "We didn't do this because, like, we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," he said. "Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL, we've seen it in hockey, you know...fans doing random things to more or less create attention."

The group came up with this uniquely depraved idea of flinging sex toys because it knew it had to go viral with something, but it didn't want to pay the "influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project, more or less." Their plan of action includes making it "lighter" and "more tasteful", and reaching other "high-traffic areas" besides WNBA. Meanwhile, the WNBA released a statement on the dildo incidents, stating, "The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans." It added, "Any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."