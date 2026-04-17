Two AI wheelchairs got in each other's way at the Changi Airport, Singapore, and it turned out to be a hilarious encounter. A passenger recorded the epic moment, showing the wheelchairs stuck to each other, with both unable to move. The tech equipment could not decipher that the object in their way wasn't a human, but one of its own. One of the wheelchairs' audio systems kept repeating, "Excuse me, please step aside", something that keeps humans out of their way while they move around. The viral video shared by Rishi Budhrani shows the lights blinking on the two wheelchairs, as one of them keeps saying, "Please step aside." The person recording the video says, "I think the robots have a problem." He adds, "That's the problem with AI when there is no human intervention." The wheelchairs remain entangled, as the person says, "I can't even help them because they don't want to be helped."
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Netizens react to AI wheelchair tussle at Changi Airport
One of the wheelchairs finally gives way to the other, as the robots fixed the problem on their own. The video was captioned, "Autonomous wheelchair drama at Changi Airport T3. Tense moment, but they settled their issues, and someone had to give way." It added, "Even AI will eventually make way for the next big thing." Changi Airport's Instagram page also reacted to the incident and wrote, "they just needed a little time to sort it out on their own." Other users laughed at the fun moment, saying that the chairs seemed to be in a staring contest. Another user compared the chair blocking to the Strait of Hormuz blockade. "Bro what u are seeing is a blockade of a blockade....." the person wrote. Other hilarious reactions included comparing it to street fights. "Need to add the dialect..Oi! Siam lah! Your father's road ah?" a user wrote. "Thank you for stepping in before it broke out into a full blown conflict," another wrote. “They are not giving way to each other,” a comment read.