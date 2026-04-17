Two AI wheelchairs got in each other's way at the Changi Airport, Singapore, and it turned out to be a hilarious encounter. A passenger recorded the epic moment, showing the wheelchairs stuck to each other, with both unable to move. The tech equipment could not decipher that the object in their way wasn't a human, but one of its own. One of the wheelchairs' audio systems kept repeating, "Excuse me, please step aside", something that keeps humans out of their way while they move around. The viral video shared by Rishi Budhrani shows the lights blinking on the two wheelchairs, as one of them keeps saying, "Please step aside." The person recording the video says, "I think the robots have a problem." He adds, "That's the problem with AI when there is no human intervention." The wheelchairs remain entangled, as the person says, "I can't even help them because they don't want to be helped."