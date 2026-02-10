/Robert F. Kennedy Jr reveals why working for Trump is 'a joy,' claims 'he lets me do stuff'

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Monday (Feb 9) offered a candid explanation for why he enjoys working under President Donald Trump, saying the president gives him the freedom to do things others would not allow. Kennedy's admission has sparked alarm among critics online, with some describing it as "scary".

"A joy to work for him"

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington while marking one year of the "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, Kennedy described Trump as uniquely supportive of his approach to public health policy.

Kennedy praised Trump as the "most business-friendly president" since George W. Bush and said the president is willing to challenge powerful interests. Trump "will not tolerate overreach and doesn’t care about vested interests, doesn’t care about offending powerful people," said the US health secretary.

He added that "So it is a joy to work for him because he lets me do stuff that I don’t think anybody else would".

The remarks drew immediate reaction online and from critics, who raised concern about the direction of US health policy under Kennedy’s leadership.

Scepticism toward experts and vaccines

During his speech, Kennedy also questioned the role of experts in public decision-making, arguing that "trusting experts" was not central to democracy or science. Instead, he said, it was “a feature of religion and totalitarianism.”

Kennedy, long known for his scepticism toward vaccines, has continued pushing controversial changes since taking charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. Those moves include withdrawing federal recommendations on COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, and reshaping advisory bodies at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.