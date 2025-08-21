Area 51, the hub of conspiracy theories in Nevada, is going viral once again after a man captured the US Air Force's top-secret RAT55 jet flying over it. He clicked a picture of the plane from 41 kilometres away. Michael Rokita was near Tikaboo Peak from where he captured the secret plane's touch-and-go manoeuvres, after which it landed on runway 32. It then went to Hangar 18, the largest one in Area 51. Rokita's images show hangar's sliding doors opening, suggesting that the jet had taxied inside. The sighting proves that RAT 55 resides in Hangar 18. The jet covertly communicates with Area 51, using the call sign "Saber 98". The plane only operates in restricted airspace, never leaving the area. This includes the R-258 range near Edwards Air Force Base, where it switches off its tracking device and vanishes from radar. Also Read: A message in Morse: Humans should reach out to interstellar 'mothership', scientist says

RAT55 is a specialised aircraft that can carry out in-flight radar cross-section testing. It can easily be distinguished from other aircraft, with its "fat nose," top "hump", and one on the belly, and "big protrusion in the back" making it stand out. The primary job of the RAT55 is to evaluate the stealth profiles of other aircraft mid-air. Reports suggest that this feature of the secretive plane led to the development of the RQ-80 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It acts as a test platform for evaluating the radar signatures of stealth aircraft, such as the B-2 Spirit. In May this year, it was also seen flying alongside the B-2 Spirit over Death Valley. The United States is in the process of replacing the B-2 Spirit with the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, and is also working on Boeing F-47. Both of them are major manned stealth programs, which means the RAT55 will continue to remain in high demand. Keeping RAT55 and its mission secret is important to ensure it carries out its stealth activities well. This means keeping it isolated and restricted to the test ranges of South-Central California and Southern Nevada. Also Read: Aliens to visit Scotland? THIS technique by UFO hunters may bring extraterrestrial spaceships to earth