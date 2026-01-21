/New day, new gaffe: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates fake pizza store

Recently, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, known for his explosive statements, entered a new league of gaffes. He was seen inaugurating a fake pizza outlet in Sialkot. The internet has exploded with memes after Pizza Hut Pakistan issued a statement clarifying that they do not have any such outlet at the said location. The food joint informed its customers that “an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment.”

The statement further mentioned, “This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards.”

Pizza Hut Pakistan issues a statement:

The pizza chain has officially filed a complaint with authorities to stop the misuse of the trademark. According to their website, they operate 16 stores in Pakistan, with 14 located in Lahore and 2 in Islamabad. There is no mention of any outlet in Sialkot Cantonment, so it clarifies that the country’s defence minister inaugurated a shop that is not listed by the brand.

In the past, Asif has been the voice of the country, but not the kind that is trying to uplift it in any way. Visibly upset with his decorum is MP Zartaj Gul.