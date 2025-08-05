/Space War begins: NASA officially has a plan for a nuclear reactor on the Moon by the year...

While the Trump administration is putting a stop to various space endeavours, one of which it is seriously considering is building a nuclear reactor on the moon. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is also the interim NASA administrator, is reportedly set to announce plans for a nuclear reactor in space. According to a report by Politico, Duffy could reveal the details as soon as this week. Plans for a nuclear reactor on the Moon have been in the world for a long time. NASA had earlier funded research into a 40 kilowatt reactor for use on the moon, with the timeline for launch some time in the 2030s. However, Duffy making an official announcement would mean that it is no longer a background mission. In fact, the Trump administration has been serious about sending humans to space, even though it has announced a nearly 50 per cent cut for other science missions. It also means that Duffy is looking to play an active role in NASA, despite having another job, for which he has faced backlash. Also Read: Exclusive: NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite can survive hits from tiny space rocks

NASA wants to launch its nuclear reactor in 2030

NASA has been told to solicit industry proposals for a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor that would be launched by 2030. A senior NASA official told the publication, “It is about winning the second space race." This is in reference to the space race that China is also pursuing and trying to reach not only the Moon but also Mars. Notably, China and Russia have joined hands to build an automated nuclear power station on the Moon by 2035. In the race to defeat Beijing and Moscow, the White House has proposed a budget that would increase human spaceflight funds for 2026. The nuclear reactor would fulfil energy needs when humans go to the Moon again. The plans include building a lunar base from which they could further launch towards Mars. Whichever country gets there first could hold the upper hand in all future missions. A directive sent to NASA states that whichever country builds a reactor first could "declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States." Also Read: INSANE simulation shows fleet of NASA choppers dropping down on Mars