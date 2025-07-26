/INSANE simulation shows fleet of NASA choppers dropping down on Mars

Human landing on Mars might become a reality in the coming years. In preparation for that day, NASA and other space agencies have sent several missions to the Red Planet. One of them was the Perseverance rover that carried the Ingenuity helicopter with it in 2021. It became the first chopper to land and take off from the Martian surface. Now, a defence contractor has released a new design concept to succeed the iconic Mars chopper. The plan is to have multiple choppers land on different spots on Mars at the same time. Virginia-based AeroVironment (AV) has partnered with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on the Mars chopper plan. Called the Skyfall mission concept, the helicopters will help further plans of landing humans on Mars one day. The Mars helicopters will scout the landscape for the best places for people. Also Read: Unexplainable radio signal defying laws of universe has no clear source. 'It is a unicorn'

Six choppers will be released from one capsule on Mars

As part of the mission, one capsule will be used to release six helicopters. Once out, each helicopter will land independently on the Martian surface. According to AV, the aim is to launch these choppers in 2028. The Skyfall mission will have six choppers being dropped by the landing carrier without actually having to land anywhere. So there would be no need to have a landing platform on the surface. Once released, each helicopter will choose its own location to land independently. Upon touchdown, they will get to work immediately, exploring different parts of the Martian surface. One of their jobs would be to look for the best locations that are most suited for future human missions.

Choppers will click photos and scan under Martian surface

Each chopper will collect high-resolution images of the surface. They would also deploy radar to look under the surface, to search for potential resources on Mars. "With six helicopters, Skyfall offers a low-cost solution that multiplies the range we would cover, the data we would collect, and the scientific research we would conduct–making humanity's first footprints on Mars meaningfully closer," William Pomerantz, head of Space Ventures at AV, said in a statement.

Ingenuity chopper undertook several trips on Mars after being released in 2021. The 19-inch-tall and 1.8-kilogram helicopter also lifted off independently later, becoming the first powered aircraft to lift off from the surface of another planet. It was originally meant to take five test flights, but it stopped only after a whopping 72 flights. Fourteen of those trips had it travel farther than planned for a total flight time of two hours. Last year, Ingenuity took its last flight when it broke its blades while landing.

