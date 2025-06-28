/Red Planet ready for humans? Scientists locate potential settlement zone on Mars



A team of researchers led by planetary geologist Erica Luzzi from the University of Mississippi has identified a promising location on Mars that could support future human habitation. The site, located in Amazonis Planitia, a broad volcanic plain in the planet’s mid-latitudes, may contain shallow subsurface ice, a critical resource for sustaining life.

Using high-resolution imagery from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Luzzi’s team observed surface patterns typically associated with ground ice on Earth. Features such as bright-rimmed craters, polygonal cracks, and subtle terrain shifts indicate the likely presence of water ice less than a metre below the surface. This shallow depth could make it accessible for robotic or human-led drilling without requiring heavy infrastructure.

“If we’re going to send humans to Mars, you need H₂O—not just for drinking, but for propellant and all manner of applications,” Dr Luzzi explained.

Balancing sunlight and subsurface ice

Mars' polar regions are known to contain abundant ice, but their extreme cold and limited sunlight make them unsuitable for long-term, solar-powered missions. In contrast, equatorial areas, while warmer and sunnier, tend to have ice buried too deep for easy access. Amazonis Planitia, sitting in Mars' mid-latitudes, strikes a practical balance. “The mid-latitudes offer the perfect compromise – they get enough sunlight for power, but they’re still cold enough to preserve ice near the surface,” said Luzzi.

This discovery supports the strategy of in situ resource utilisation (ISRU), which involves using local materials to reduce the need for supplies from Earth. Transporting water from Earth would be costly and inefficient, making ISRU essential for sustainable exploration.

Next steps and scientific potential

While the findings are promising, further exploration is required to confirm the volume and stability of the ice. Future missions may deploy radar instruments and ground drills to measure and sample the subsurface directly. Technologies like NASA’s SHARAD radar and the upcoming Mars Ice Mapper, developed with the European Space Agency, are expected to play a key role.

Beyond supporting life, shallow ice on Mars may also help scientists understand the planet’s history and potential for past life. Ice layers could preserve ancient atmospheric gases or organic compounds, offering clues about Mars’ evolution.

