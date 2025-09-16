Mother 'stabs daughter to death' three years after dropping her into a bear cage in Tashkent

A woman in Uzbekistan, who dropped her three-year-old daughter into a bear enclosure at a Tashkent zoo in 2022, has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three years later. Zilola Tulyaganova shocked other visitors when she dropped Zarina some 16ft into a trench inside the cage in Tashkent Zoo. The bear came up to Zarina, sniffed her, but left her alone. Several zoo officials immediately entered the cage and took her away. She spent three weeks at the hospital recovering from injuries sustained from the fall. The 34-year-old was investigated for suspected murder. However, the Uzbek authorities dropped the charges against her, and she was deemed fit to take care of her daughter and son. Also Read: Bangladeshi man brutally killed with sharp weapons in public, attack caught on camera — Reports

Now, three years later, Zilola has been detained for allegedly stabbing her seven-year-old daughter to death. Her grandfather came home and found her body. Reports suggest that she suffered knife wounds on her neck. Uzbeki media is shocked to see that the girl is now dead three years after the horrifying incident at the zoo. Video footage from the time shows Zilola holding Zarina over the railings around the bear enclosure. It shows her moving to the left at the viewing point and dropping her into the trench, leading the little girl to tumble down 16 feet. Also Read: Dubai 'porta-potty parties' probe exposes sex ring where women are forced to fulfill disgusting sexual fetishes

Woman dropped her daughter into the beat enclosure

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Six zoo officials race to rescue the little girl, even as the bear comes up to her. Thankfully, the bear left after sniffing around, averting a dangerous situation. The girl spent more than three weeks at the hospital and recovered. Meanwhile, the mother was arrested on charges of suspected murder. However, she was released following a psychiatric evaluation and cleared to take care of her children.