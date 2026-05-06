/JFK close call: Plane flies just 500 feet above Delta aircraft as both try to land

Two planes came within 500 feet of each other at the John F. Kennedy Airport on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm. This is the second time something like this has happened near the Queens travel hub in two weeks. One of the two planes involved in the latest incident was a Delta flight, while the other was a small propeller aircraft. According to FlightRadar24, the Delta plane was at an altitude of 2,100 feet while the smaller aircraft, made by Cirrus, was at 2,575 feet. The air traffic controller alerted the pilot of the Delta plane about a plane that was flying 500 feet above it. The larger aircraft was operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air. “Endeavor Air Flight 5289 was on final approach to Runway 22L at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) when a Cirrus SR22 crossed over to land on Runway 22R," the FAA said in a statement. Advisories were issued to both pilots, who confirmed that they could see the other plane, following which both maintained a safe distance.
The Delta plane remained in one position and kept watching the smaller plane. "Endeavor 5289 yeah, I'm not talking to him. He's 500 feet above you now, left to right half a mile in front of you," an air traffic controller said. Endeavor Air Flight 5289 was flying in from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in upstate New York. Around two weeks back, two passenger planes came less than 400 feet from each other while trying to land at JFK.
Video of inside bakery truck clipped by United plane at Newark
Meanwhile, on Sunday (May 3), a United Airlines plane struck a bakery truck while landing at the Newark Airport. Shocking footage capturing the moment of impact shows Flight 169, flying from Venice, Italy, clipping the top of the truck. Dashcam vision shows the driver singing while driving when he looks above right before impact, which shattered the windshield, sending glass flying inside the cabin. “The driver of the tractor-trailer (bakery truck) sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital," a New Jersey State Police spokesperson, SFC Charles Marchan, said.