/Indian origin restaurateur admits to lacing woman's drink with ‘date rape drug’

Indian-origin owner of a Michelin star restaurant named Benares in London has admitted in the court of spiking the drink of a woman whom he invited at a luxury London club. The 63-year-old restaurateur Vikas Nath claimed he wanted her to “relax” — but prosecutors argue he did it to incapacitate her.

Nath was found guilty on Friday, of attempting to administer a Class B drug after lacing the woman’s cocktail with gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) at the luxury Mayfair club in Annabel, London. A CCTV at the club captured Nath lacing the woman’s margarita with the date-rape drug when she briefly left the table.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The woman was lucky as one of the staff intervened in time and swapped the drink without Nath knowing anything. Later he called the police and the drink was seized for testing.

Text messages of Nath exposed

A jury at Southwark Crown Court hearing the matter was provided with a series of text that Nath sent to his friends regarding the girl a few days before the incident.

"I want to get laid, not hold hands," read one of the texts sent to his friends, reported Express.

While another described the woman as “eminently f***able” and spoke of needing to “play the long game”.