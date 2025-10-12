/Helicopter goes wild midair, slams into trees in Huntington Beach — Watch viral videos show shocking crash

Five people, including a child, were hospitalised Saturday (Oct 11) afternoon after a helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, California, officials said. The incident occurred around 2 pm local time near a car park off Pacific Coast Highway, between Beach Boulevard and Twin Dolphins Drive, as the aircraft suddenly lost control mid-air. Huntington Beach firefighters confirmed that the two people on board the helicopter were safely pulled from the wreckage. Three pedestrians on the street were also injured in the crash. All five were taken to hospitals for treatment, though their conditions were not immediately known.

Dramatic footage shows helicopter spiralling mid-air

Multiple videos circulating online captured the helicopter losing control midair, spinning several times, and plunging toward palm trees and a pedestrian bridge stairway leading to the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. The aircraft became lodged between the staircase and the trees, while debris scattered across the nearby car park. Witness Kevin Bullat described hearing “an odd sound that didn’t sound right” before seeing the helicopter spiral out of control.

Watch the video here:

Police closed Pacific Coast Highway between Huntington Street and Beach Boulevard at around 3 pm, warning drivers to use alternate routes while authorities investigated.

What happened?

City officials said the helicopter was associated with the annual “Cars 'N Copters” fundraising event planned for Sunday. Several small helicopters were parked nearby, and an “exclusive helicopter landing party” had been hosted earlier at the Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge, giving attendees a bird’s-eye view of incoming aircraft.