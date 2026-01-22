/Greenlanders do the 'zombie drug stance' to mock US fentanyl crisis amid Trump's push to take over island

Greenlanders are taking shots at the United States on social media in response to Donald Trump's aggressive push to take over the island. They are mocking "American culture" by posing as fentanyl addicts on social media. Videos show them in the so-called "fentanyl fold", with arms hanging and bent forward all the way over from the waist. Inunnguaq Christian Poulsen from Nuuk was one of the first to post a video making fun of the drug problem in America. It was captioned "Bringing American culture to Greenland", pointing to Trump's plans to take control of the island, citing security reasons. His ambitions have angered not only Denmark and the rest of Europe, but also the residents who are enraged by his words. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug that has been responsible for the overdose crisis in the US. Addicts are often seen in the "fenty lean" or "zombie drug stance" in the videos circulating on social media for years. They are seen with their heads bowed down till their knees, appearing to be completely out of zone, yet conscious.

Video of Greenlanders acting high on fentanyl

The US President has been aggressively pursuing plans to take over Greenland, angering Denmark, which handles the defence and foreign policy of the island. Trump went on a rant at the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying factually wrong things about how the US gave back Greenland to Denmark after World War II. "How stupid were we to do that? We did that,” he added. The president added that the US had fought to secure the Arctic island during the war. “We fought for Denmark to save it,” he said, when the US had never governed or owned Greenland. It has been part of Denmark since the early 18th century.

Trump's Greenland plan

He announced a plan in his speech to get what the US wants, saying the deal "gets us everything we needed to get" and that everyone is "happy" about it. He ruled out the use of military force in the matter. "I don't have to use force, I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland," the 79-year-old said. "We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that. Okay," he added in the weird rant on Greenland.