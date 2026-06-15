/FSSAI issue notices over misleading 'healthy', 'organic' and 'zero maida' claims on food labels

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food business operators for misleading consumers over misleading brand names and trade names, claiming “healthy”, “organic” and “zero maida.” The food regulator has strictly directed food business operators to comply with labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception.



Covering over a dozen products and trade names, the notices were issued for “violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims”. The action of FSSAI reflects growing regulatory scrutiny of health, nutrition and ingredient-based marketing claims.



A list shared by FSSAI on X flagged products like The Health Factory’s “Zero Maida” Whole Wheat Bread and “Zero Maida” Pizza Base. FSSAI added that the trade names and associated claims were likely to mislead consumers and appeared to be in contravention of applicable regulations.

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The regulator raied concerns over the use of health-focused branding on products such as Troovy’s “Healthy Mix Veggie Chips”, “Healthy Ragi Chips” and “Healthy Moong Dal Chips”, as well as brands like “Healthy Choice Healthy Food for Healthy Life Poha”; Emami’s “Healthy & Tasty”; “Health Aid”; and “Healthy Master” and “Vision to Serve Healthy”, according to the post.

The company's misleading impression

FSSAI said such brand names could give consumers a potentially misleading impression about the nutritional value or health benefits of the products. The regulator also issued a notice to Neuherbs True Vitamin, stating that the term "True Vitamin" is not defined or recognised under existing regulations and could mislead consumers.



Additionally, FSSAI flagged PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan, noting that the brand name may lead consumers to believe its products are certified vegan, despite the company not having prior approval for vegan food endorsement in its FSSAI licence. The regulator also scrutinised brands including Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, Two Brothers Organic Farms and World of Organic, stating that their products lacked the necessary certifications and approvals required to support organic claims.



FSSAI also flagged concerns over ingredient-related claims with issuing a notice to Storia Juice Pomegranate, and noting that the branding could create the impression that the product is pomegranate juice despite containing only 4 per cent pomegranate juice concentrate.